Idaho

Endangered missing person alert issued for 78-year-old with severe dementia

ISP
today at 11:06 AM
Published 11:18 AM

JEROME, Idaho (KIFI) - The Jerome Police Department has issued an endangered missing person alert for a 78-year-old man with severe dementia.

Police say Michael Underwood was last seen on foot leaving his residence in Jerome. He was spotted at 07:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Mr Gas located at 1223 W Main St in Jerome, ID.

He was last seen wearing a brown long-sleeved shirt cut off at the elbows, blue jeans, brown belt, white tennis shoes and a black backpack.

Underwood has severe dementia and can not return without assistance.

If you have any information, contact police at 208-324-1911.

