Fall 2023 prescribed burn on North Zone of Salmon‐Challis National Forest

SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) ‐ The North Zone of the Salmon‐Challis National Forest may implement prescribed broadcast and pile burning projects this fall on the North Fork and Salmon-Cobalt Ranger Districts.

Prescribed fire activities may take place during the months of September through December.

Prescribed fire activity is highly weather dependent. As areas come into favorable prescribed fire weather conditions, specialists will hand ignite the broadcast burn or piles. This process relies on coordination with the National Weather Service and Air quality regulators to determine the best possible weather conditions that promote smoke dispersal and limit smoke impacts to local and regional communities.

Planned broadcast areas may include:

Allen Lake Trailhead; west of Gibbonsville and Granite Mountain – 210 acres

Lick Creek; northeast of Hughes Creek Guard Station – 100 acres

Planned pile areas may include:

Above Moose Estates; east, west, and north of Twin Creek Campground – 500 acres

Along the Ridge Road towards Iron Lake and Storm Peak Road and along the Leesburg Road -500 acres

During burn operations, it is expected short periods of high smoke volume output will be visible to local communities. All notifications will be made to residents or interested parties prior to ignition. Please use caution in these listed areas during burning operations and observe any posted signs in the area. All these projects support the National Fire Plan (2000), Healthy Forest Initiatives (2004) and Healthy Forests Restoration Act (2004) as well as meet the National Cohesive Wildland Fire Management Strategy (2014) in protecting communities at risk, community infrastructure and safe/effective wildfire response.

For more information, call North Fork Ranger District at 208‐865-2700.