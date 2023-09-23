Empowering Parents Advisory Panel concludes work, recommendations sent to Board of Education

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – The Empowering Parents Parent Advisory Panel held its final meeting Thursday afternoon in Lewiston. The panel’s recommendations have been sent to the State Board of Education for consideration.

The group began its work in June and held meetings in Boise, Twin Falls, Rexburg and Lewiston. It held two additional work sessions. The panel is created in Idaho Code 33-1032, which instructs the Office of the State Board of Education to create a parent advisory group to advise on ways to “implement, administer and improve,” the Empowering Parents Grant Program. The council included seven members from around the state: three appointed by the Governor, two appointed by the Senate Pro Tem and two appointed by the Speaker of the House. Superintendent Debbie Critchfield served as the panel’s nonvoting chair.

“The State Department of Education and the Office of the State Board of Education would like to thank each member of this workgroup for their time and effort,” Critchfield said. “Their work has been substantial and it comes at an important time. I’m grateful for all their energy and attention over the last several months.”

The State Board of Education will consider the panel’s recommendations at its October 18 meeting in Lewiston.