Palisades/Teton Basin Ranger Districts to conduct pile burning

TETON VALLEY, Idaho (KIFI) – Fire crews will begin burning debris piles in multiple locations throughout each district. Piles have been built to clean up limbs and brush in campgrounds, summer homes areas, fuels mitigation projects, and other recreation and wood gathering sites.

Weather permitting, burning could start as early as now and extend into early December.

Fire management personnel prefer burning piles after an area has received significant moisture to provide greater security from fire creeping away from the ignited piles and to minimize heat production to reduce effects to surrounding trees. Crews will continue to monitor the piles as needed after the burn has been completed.

Pile locations include:

Palisades Ranger District:

Rainey Creek

Flatiron Hollow

Hoffman Summer Homes

Palisades Reservoir

Snake River Work Center

West Pine Creek

Teton Basin Ranger District:

Teton Canyon

Darby Canyon

For more information, contact the Palisades or Teton Basin District Offices, 208-523-1412/208-354-2312.