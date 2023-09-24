Businesses will learn about unemployment insurance benefits at Sept. 27 seminar

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho businesses and employers are invited to learn about unemployment insurance (UI) benefits from the Idaho Department of Labor during a free Zoom seminar on Wednesday, Sept. 27 from 9 to 10:30 a.m. (MDT).

The seminar, featuring UI Supervisor Salvador Martinez and UI Claims Adjudicator Wesley Jones, will cover the claim filing process, what happens when a claimant quits or is fired and how to protect an account from charges.

“The department helps businesses understand how their tax dollars are used, and how to prepare or respond to many situations," Martinez said. "It’s another way to keep our work transparent to everyone we serve."

Register for the event here.

This is the fifth employer seminar in a year-long series of webinars organized for businesses by the department. The last seminar for the year will cover unemployment insurance tax compliance on Wednesday, Nov. 29.

More information can be found on Labor’s calendar of events or contact Kandi.Rudd@labor.idaho.gov, 208-236-6710 ext. 3677.