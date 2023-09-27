Prescribed fire operations to continue on Caribou Targhee

TETON COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) — The Teton Basin Ranger District plans to continue with its multi-year Red Creek prescribed fire project beginning Thursday ahead of a predicted storm on Friday.

Work will occur over the next several weeks within the Red Creek Prescribed Fire Project Area just north of Highway 31 in the area of Pine Creek Pass. Forest Service Trail #215 (Spooky) will act as the western perimeter for the burn unit and the eastern perimeter will be the top of Pine Creek Pass as weather conditions allow.

The public is asked to stay out of the area during active burning operations.

During operations, firefighters will be located along Highway 31. For the safety of our firefighters, officials ask individuals heading up Pine Creek Pass to use caution and drive slowly. Short delays may be possible.

Fire managers selected this timeframe to take advantage of the current weather and build off past treatments. Implementation of the remainder of the project unit will occur over the subsequent weeks as conditions allow before weather changes, bringing cooler temperatures and fall rain or snow.

“Our overall goal is to reduce the amount of hazardous vegetation near public/private borders and to stimulate aspen regeneration to improve wildlife habitat,” Teton Basin District Ranger Jay Pence said.

If weather and fuel conditions do not allow for ignition, the Forest Service will continue to monitor conditions for an extended clear weather pattern that will meet the combination of fuel moisture, temperature, wind, and smoke dispersal conditions necessary for a successful operation. During any season, weather and fuel conditions are the key elements needed to safely implement prescribed fire and meet project objectives. Fire managers plan to continue prescribed fire operations later this year as

conditions allow.

This important project could not be accomplished without the support from various partners including Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, Idaho Department of Fish and Game and local public officials.

For more information, or to learn about the benefits of prescribed fire and the role wildfire has in the ecosystem, contact the Teton Basin Ranger District Office at 208-354-2312.