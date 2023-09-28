Skip to Content
Idaho

Fall 2023 pile burning on South Zone of the Salmon-Challis National Forest

SCNF
Published 11:53 AM

CHALLIS, Idaho (KIFI) ‐ The South Zone of the Salmon-Challis National Forest may implement prescribed pile burning projects this fall on the Challis-Yankee Fork and Middle Fork Ranger Districts.

Prescribed fire activities may take place September through December. 

Prescribed fire activity is highly weather dependent. As areas come into favorable prescribed fire weather conditions, specialists will hand ignite piles. This process relies on coordination with the National Weather Service and Air quality regulators to determine the best possible weather conditions that promote smoke dispersal and limit smoke impacts to local and regional communities.

Planned areas may include:

  • Bonanza - West of Challis - One 30-acre unit.
  • Flat Creek - North of Stanley – One 30-acre unit.
  • Daugherty Gulch – West of Challis – One 200-acre unit.

In addition, throughout the three districts there are multiple locations with small densities of piles created during various activities that will be burnt with very little impact to any surrounding area.

