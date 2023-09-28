Gov. Little appoints Cody Brower to Sixth Judicial District

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Governor Brad Little announced his appointment of Cody Brower as District Judge to the Sixth Judicial District.

Brower has served as the Oneida County Prosecuting Attorney since 2016. He is vice chair of the Southeast Idaho Behavioral Crisis Center Advisory Board of Directors. Brower previously served in the Army National Guard from 2000 to 2008 and completed a deployment to Kirkuk, Iraq, for a year and a half in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom. He was honorably discharged in 2007. Brower attended Bringham Young University – Idaho, during his undergraduate studies and received his juris doctorate from the University of Denver.

“I am deeply honored and humbled to have the opportunity to serve as the next district court judge in the Sixth Judicial District. I want to express my sincere gratitude for the trust and confidence Governor Little has placed in me,” Brower said. “Having grown up in the Sixth Judicial District, I have a deep commitment and love for the people here, and I look forward to serving them with diligence and integrity. I am, and will always be, deeply committed to upholding the principles of justice, fairness, and the rule of law; and I will work diligently to ensure that every individual is treated with the respect and impartiality they deserve.”

The position Brower will fill is chambered in Soda Springs and will cover Caribou County cases. He will fill a vacancy created by the retirement of District Judge Mitchell Brown. The Sixth Judicial District encompasses Bannock, Bear Lake, Caribous, Franklin, Oneida and Power Counties.

Idaho Code 1-2101, et seq., addresses how judicial vacancies in the Idaho Supreme Court, Idaho Court of Appeals, and District Courts are filled. The Idaho Judicial Council submits a list of at least three qualified candidates to Governor Little for appointment, consistent with Idaho law.