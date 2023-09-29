Hunters: Be aware of possible prescribed burn in a portion of Unit 73 in October

MALAD, Idaho (KIFI) - The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Idaho Falls District in cooperation with Idaho Department of Fish and Game will conduct a 264-acre prescribed burn in John Evans Canyon, 8 miles west of Malad in October.

“The planned prescribed fire will target 264 acres of Douglas fir and aspen stands,” BLM Pocatello Field Office Manager Melissa Davis said. “Our objectives are to provide for public and fire fighter safety while improving wildlife habitat, promoting aspen growth, and reducing fuels for future wildfires.”

Fire managers will ignite the prescribed burn over a multiday period. After the active burning is finished, crews will mop-up, patrol and monitor the fire area. Actual ignition date and times will be determined by weather and fuel conditions. here is the possibility that the prescribed burn will be conducted between Oct. 10 and Oct. 24 which could potentially impact a portion of the controlled antlered deer hunt that occurs in hunt unit 73.

This prescribed burn is a “broadcast burn,” which means once crews have ignited the burn, low to moderate intensity fire will be allowed to consume fuels across the forest floor within the unit boundaries.

For more information on this project, call the BLM Idaho Falls District office at 208-524-7500.