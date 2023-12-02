ITD will introduce plans to rehabilitate Yellowstone Avenue at Dec. 5 open house in Chubbuck

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Transportation Department will host an open house on Tuesday, Dec. 5, to share information and gather community input on plans for replacing the concrete in two sections of Yellowstone Avenue (U.S. Highway 91) in the cities of Pocatello and Chubbuck.

The two sections to be replaced are Highway Avenue to E. Burnside Avenue in Chubbuck and Hurley Drive to south of Flandro Drive in Pocatello. Project information will be on display between 4 and 6:30 p.m. at the Chubbuck City Hall Multi-purpose Room at 290 E. Linden Avenue. Community members are invited to stop by and speak with project staff at their convenience.

Identical information and comment forms will be available online Dec. 5-15 HERE.

“Yellowstone Avenue is a very important route connecting Pocatello and Chubbuck, and maintaining it is a high priority for ITD,” Project Manager Marty Droghei said. “The concrete throughout the project area is in need of replacement, and the expected improvements should serve the community for the next twenty years.”

At this time, construction is scheduled for the summer of 2025. However, if funding becomes available, construction could begin in the summer of 2024.

More information about the project is available HERE.

Persons needing an interpreter or special accommodations for the December open house are urged to contact (208) 334-8152 or TTY/TDD users Dial 711 to use the Idaho Relay System.