Electrical malfunction causes house fire

today at 11:41 AM
Published 11:51 AM

RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) - A house in Rigby is severely damaged after a fire Sunday afternoon.

According to the Central Fire District, crews from Menan, Lewisville and Rigby responded to the call at 500 North and 3600 East just after 1:30 p.m.

The homeowners were not home at the time of the fire.

The cause is suspected to be an electrical malfunction.

The estimated damage to the home is $250,000. 

Someone walking by the house noticed the flames and notified the homeowners their house was on fire.

