Electrical malfunction causes house fire
RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) - A house in Rigby is severely damaged after a fire Sunday afternoon.
According to the Central Fire District, crews from Menan, Lewisville and Rigby responded to the call at 500 North and 3600 East just after 1:30 p.m.
The homeowners were not home at the time of the fire.
The cause is suspected to be an electrical malfunction.
The estimated damage to the home is $250,000.
Someone walking by the house noticed the flames and notified the homeowners their house was on fire.