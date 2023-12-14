Choir, check and cheer at Idaho Capitol

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho State Board of Land Commissioners (Land Board) will celebrate the holidays with a performance from a local high school choir and check presentation to students.

The celebration will take place 8:30 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 19 at the Idaho Capitol 2nd Floor Rotunda at 700 West Jefferson Street in Boise.

Celebration includes:

Christmas carols courtesy of the Capital Singers (elite Capital High School choir) and the presentation of the traditional “Big Check.”

The Land Board will present the symbolic check to school children that recognizes the endowment lands and fund distribution of $61,532,200 for Fiscal Year 2024.

There are nine endowment beneficiaries that include Idaho's public schools, universities, state hospitals for the mentally ill, state veterans homes, the Idaho School for the Deaf and Blind, Idaho's juvenile corrections system, and Idaho's prison system.

The total distribution for all beneficiaries is $100,315,000 in FY2024.

The December Land Board meeting will immediately follow the celebration.

The Land Board is comprised of the Governor, Secretary of State, Attorney General, Controller and Superintendent of Public Schools.