ITD reports second snowplow strike of the season

RIRIE, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho Transportation Department reports this Sunday marked its second snowplow strike of the season.

It occurred on US 26 between Ririe and Swan Valley.

Officials say a pickup tried to pass the snowplow on the right and collided with the wing.

Thankfully, nobody was injured, but it serves as a reminder of the importance of patience on the road. The wing was damaged and is currently out of service, but should be up and running before the next storm.

"We’ve been saying it for a reason: please don’t attempt to pass a snowplow. While they may be moving at a slower pace, be patient and give them room to work. Your safety and our safety rely on it."