Rep. Simpson applauds passage of NDAA  

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KIFI) — Idaho Congressman Mike Simpson voted in favor of the conference deal for the Fiscal Year 2024 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA).

This legislation provides for the largest pay raise for our military in more than 20 years, authorizes $886.3 billion for national defense discretionary programs, improves military readiness, and strengthens national security. This final agreement equips our troops with the resources they need, shows strong support for service members and their families and deters foreign adversaries.

“At a time when our nation is facing unprecedented threats from our adversaries, we must ensure our troops are equipped with the best resources to protect our national interests and stay ahead of our enemies,” Rep. Simpson said. “I am pleased that this bill also provides the brave men and women in uniform the largest pay raise in decades. The NDAA is a win for our servicemembers and nation, and I am proud to stand with the men and women in uniform and support this critical piece of legislation.”

Highlights of the bill include:

Supports a 5.2% increase in servicemember basic pay, the largest pay raise in over 20 years. Saves taxpayers $37 billion or 5% of current defense spending levels by cutting inefficient defense programs, obsolete weapons systems, and unnecessary Pentagon bureaucracy. Restores the focus of our military on lethality. Requires the DOD to correct personnel files of servicemembers discharged for not taking the COVID-19 vaccine so that they receive full benefits in retirement. Fully funds deployment of National Guard troops in support of Border Patrol activities at the southwest border Requires the federal government to take action on achieving critical mineral independence from China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea.

The conference report to H.R.2670 passed the House by a bipartisan vote of 310-118. The full text of the bill can be found here.