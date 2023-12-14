Winter travel restrictions to begin Friday on Palisades Ranger District

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Friday, Dec. 15 marks the start of the winter travel restrictions on many areas of the Palisades Ranger District on the Caribou-Targhee National Forest.

Due to safety concerns, Forest Service Road 218 at the Forest Boundary near Kelly Canyon Ski Resort to the Y-Junction Parking Area will be closed to all motorized use, including snowmobiles, starting Thursday, December 14th.

“We encourage visitors to review the current maps and check the avalanche forecast to help them make better decisions when using the National Forest,” Palisades district ranger Tracy Hollingshead said. “Also, let someone know where you’re going and when you’ll be back. Be prepared for changing weather conditions.”

These restrictions include areas of crucial wildlife winter range close to all human presence. Rainey Creek, areas in the Fall Creek drainage, and National Forest slopes above the South Fork of the Snake River near Heise are areas where no human presence is allowed to protect wintering wildlife. In addition, other portions of the District are closed to all motorized use from Dec.15 to April 15.

The lower elevations on the Palisades Ranger District are heavily used by wintering wildlife; protecting this habitat is essential to the survival of wildlife. When people enter a closed winter range, wildlife moves to new locations. Moving away from people requires wildlife such as deer, elk, and moose to use energy. This energy is vital to fend off disease or predators during the harsh winter. Maps are available at any of the Caribou-Targhee National Forest district offices or online at Winter Maps. Snowmobilers and other winter recreationists are urged to obtain a correct map before traveling on the Forest. The Forest Service will continue providing winter patrol and maintaining a presence on the Forest.