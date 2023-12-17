Now accepting applications for Traditional Arts Apprenticeship Program

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Commission on the Arts is currently accepting applications for the Traditional Arts Apprenticeship Program.

This program supports mentor artists who teach motivated learners the ways of valued community traditions providing $3,000 in direct funding to each mentor practitioner awarded.

The purpose of the grants is to elevate skills and preserve cultural continuity in occupational, ethnic, or familial communities. Idaho traditional artists are encouraged to apply: online applications and more information can be found HERE. The deadline to apply is Jan. 31, 2024.

For 38 years, the Arts Commission has safeguarded Idaho’s unique cultural legacy by supporting over 500 Idaho native, folk, and immigrant mentor artists, and their apprentices, to carry on Idaho’s artistic and occupational traditions and skills. As a recognized mentor shares skills, techniques and knowledge, the program helps to ensure cultural continuity for future generations of tradition bearers.