Victor awarded $692,000 for Agate Road Connectivity Project

VICTOR, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) Board of Directors recently awarded the City of Victor a grant for $692,000 to transform an unimproved dirt section of Agate Avenue between Larkspur Avenue and Aspen Road into a complete street.

Out of 127 grant applications from local governments, 48, including the City of Victor, were approved to receive funding through ITD's Strategic Initiatives Program.

"This was a very competitive grant, and the City is honored to have been selected by ITD for funding this critical roadway project," Mayor Will Frohlich said.

A total of $100 million will be awarded to projects throughout the state, helping improve urban and rural roadways. Funding will be managed through ITD. The Agate Road Connectivity Project includes constructing approximately 1,250 linear feet of roadway with ribbon curbing, a 5-foot wide concrete sidewalk, and a 10-foot wide paved pathway.

"By transforming the last remaining unimproved segment of Agate Avenue, between Aspen Road and Larkspur Avenue, into a paved complete street, the City will alleviate the conflict point at Hwy 33 and Larkspur Avenue and create a viable alternative route to Hwy 33 for the residents and businesses in the Larkspur Business Park area," the mayor said.

The Mayor added the proposed project will also increase pedestrian and cyclist safety by providing an alternative route between the city's downtown and the Larkspur Business Park.

The project is anticipated to be put out to bid in February 2024 and will likely start construction in late spring or early summer.