IPUC approves proposed settlement that will change rates for eastern Idaho water utility customers

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Public Utilities Commission has approved a settlement that will change rates for Falls Water Co. customers in eastern Idaho.

Before the settlement was approved, Falls Water had initially asked for a 47.3% increase in revenue collected in varying amounts from customers that are served in the Falls Water, Morning View and Taylor Mountain water systems. The settlement will allow Falls Water to collect an increase of 28.8% in revenue.

In addition to the 28.8% increase in revenue, the settlement calls for the basic charges for the Taylor Mountain and Falls Water systems to be consolidated based on meter size, and basic charges for the Morning View water system will be separated by acre size regardless of meter size. Taylor Mountain and Falls Water basic charges each increased 20% from Falls Water current basic charges and Morning View’s basic charges reduced $5 for each lot size. The parties in the settlement also agreed to move toward consolidation of the three water systems. Each system will have the same volumetric rates of $0.64 and $1.439 per 1,000 gallons for second and third block allotted usage, respectively. All systems will share a three-block tier structure.

The settlement also allows customers to participate in an equal pay plan option that will allow customers to flatten their monthly bills by using an estimate of annual consumption spread over the following year to create levelized payments.

Additional information is available HERE.