Why officers are coming to Idaho amid a nation wide police shortage

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Amid a nationwide police officer shortage, Local News 8 is digging into why Idaho is in a better position than many other states.

We found more than 60 open positions in law enforcement agencies across the state. While that might sound alarming, Idaho reputation as a great state is helping bring in recruits.

At last check, the Pocatello department was down five positions. As of Thursday, Dec. 21, they've narrowed the shortage down to four open positions out of nearly 100 officers.

That's partially due to officers transferring to Idaho from other states. Most recently, an officer transfered to the Pocatello department from California.

Pocatello police captain Chad Higbee told Local News 8, officers want to move here because of the positive relationships between the community and police.

"They come in and they see the community backing that we have," Higbee said. "We have a community backing from not only the city council and the mayor, but we have a huge following and backing from our citizens in the city of Pocatello and also the businesses in Pocatello. It's incredible."

Across the nation, some departments are short as many as 50% of their officers, but according to a national study in 2022, 75% of law enforcement agencies reported that recruiting has become more difficult.

As a result, Captain higbee said there have been several changes to the requirements or background qualifications to become a police officer.

For example, Pocatello police have changed their standards on tattoos, and Higbey told Local News 8 they're changing their rules on earrings for men.

Even if you've had run ins with the law before, that may not disqualify you from becoming an officer of the law. Higbee also said the police have even adjusted their rules on previous marijuana usage.