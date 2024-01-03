Idaho among several states that received nonspecific state Capitol bomb threats

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho's State Capitol is getting back to normal after being evacuated Wednesday morning.

It was among the many other state capitol buildings across the nation that received a mass email threat.

The threat was sent to government offices in at least 23 different states.

The sender claims to have placed explosives, "Inside your state capitol."

Kentucky, Mississippi, Georgia, Connecticut, Michigan and Minnesota are among the other states that received the threat.

No states have reported finding any threatening items inside their buildings.

The FBI is investigating the threats.

The Idaho Capitol building resumed normal operations at 7:30 a.m.