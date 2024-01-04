Idaho’s ‘Clean Slate Act’ goes into effect

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - Several new laws are in effect in Idaho this week. One is the 'Clean Slate Act,' meant to help non-violent, non-sexual offenders shield criminal records from public view.

"This is for people who basically have turned their life around or are on a good path, have not committed any offenses in the long time, but did something stupid and relatively minor back in the day that continues to be on the record and haunt them," said State Representative Ilana Ruebel of District 18 who sponsored the bill.

There are some requirements, including a five year time period passing since the completion of the sentence. All ordered probation, parole, fines and restitution have to be completed as well. While the records will be shielded from the public, they'll still be accessible to certain parties.

"The courts still have access. The police still have access. Any time they re-offend, all that comes back up on it. It can be put back - they lose it all if they re-offend, basically," the bill's co-sponsor Idaho State Senator Dave Lent said.

The Idaho Supreme Court has more information on applying to have certain records shielded, as well as forms and contact information that can be found here.