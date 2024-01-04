New federal court lawyer representative appointed

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – The United States District and Bankruptcy Courts for the District of Idaho announced the appointment of Sam Angell as the newest of the Court’s three lawyer representatives.

Angell began serving a three-year term representing the 6th and 7th Judicial Districts for the State of Idaho on Jan. 1, 2024 covering the Pocatello and Idaho Falls areas. He joins lawyer representatives Sonyalee Nutsch of Lewiston and Howard Belodoff of Boise.

Angell filled the position vacated by Katie Ball of Boise, who will continue for another two years in an exofficio status along with Alexandra Zaval of Twin Falls.

Angell is a partner at the firm of Hall Angell & Associates in Idaho Falls. As a litigator, he has experience in a wide range of complex governmental entity, insurance defense and commercial matters in both state and federal courts. His clients include governmental entities across Idaho, local and regional corporations, and agricultural businesses. He also serves as the city attorney for rural cities including Ashton, Driggs and Rigby.

Angell is a graduate of Ricks College (A.S.), Brigham Young University (B.S.) and the University of Idaho College of Law (J.D.).

The lawyer representatives serve as liaisons between the federal bar and the U.S. Courts, and they assist the federal courts to improve the administration of justice.