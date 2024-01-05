Skip to Content
Recreational grant application seeks new snowmobile in Ashton/Island Park Ranger District

ASHTON, Idaho (KIFI) – U.S. Forest Service law enforcement in Ashton/Island Park Ranger District of the Caribou-Targhee National Forest is submitting a grant application to the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation (IDPR).

If approved, this grant will provide Forest Service Law Enforcement with funds to replace an older snowmobile with a new snowmobile in the Ashton/Island Park Ranger District and other forest areas as needed. These include requests from the following funds:

Recreational Vehicle Funds

  • Forest Service Law Enforcement contributes 50% towards the new snowmobile
  • IDPR grant contributes 50% towards the new snowmobile

Maps are available at any of the Caribou-Targhee National Forest district offices or online at Winter Maps. Snowmobilers and other winter recreationists are urged to obtain a correct map before traveling in the Forest. The Forest Service will continue providing winter patrol and maintaining a presence in the Forest.

