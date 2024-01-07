Learn about AmeriCorps with Serve Idaho

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho nonprofit, educational, community and faith-based organizations, Indian tribes and local governments are invited to attend a virtual presentation on Jan. 11, 2024, at 11 a.m. (MT) to learn about AmeriCorps grant opportunities.

AmeriCorps is a federal grant program that provides funding to organizations to expand their impact.

Serve Idaho, the Governor’s Commission on Service and Volunteerism and AmeriCorps will provide details on the AmeriCorps Volunteers in Service to America (VISTA), AmeriCorps Seniors, AmeriCorps National Civilian Community Corps (NCCC) and AmeriCorps state and national programs during this presentation.

Organizations interested in attending the information session can register in advance.

Serve Idaho and AmeriCorps provide funding for the following focus areas: disaster services, economic opportunity, education, environmental stewardship, healthy futures, veterans and military families.

More information about Serve Idaho and AmeriCorps can be found HERE.