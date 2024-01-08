2024 Labor market webinar series starts Tuesday

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho Labor Research Supervisor Craig Shaul will provide an overview of Labor’s Economic Outlook and Revenue Assessment Committee (EORAC) presentation during a webinar Tuesday, Jan. 9 at 11 a.m.

Afterward, Jan Roeser, labor economist for southwestern Idaho, will discuss Idaho's results from the American Community Survey.

"These webinar opportunities throughout the year provide information on Idaho's evolving economy, the labor market, and help businesses make more informed decisions," Shaul said.

The webinar starts at 11 a.m. and ends at noon MST.

Businesses interested in attending Tuesday’s webinar can register for the event on Zoom.

All future webinars and events can be found on Labor's calendar of events.

The 2024 schedule includes these topics: