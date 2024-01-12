DEQ awards nearly $280,000 to seven drinking water and wastewater systems across Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) announced the award of $279,580 to seven drinking water and wastewater systems to help the facilities evaluate system deficiencies and determine necessary upgrades.

The funding is made possible through Governor Brad Little’s Leading Idaho plan.

“Families, farmers, ranchers, and all Idaho residents rely on clean, efficient water and wastewater systems. These systems are not only a crucial part of our way of life, but our economy as well. Funding for these projects from my Leading Idaho plan aims to ensure that Idaho residents – especially those in our rural communities – can depend on our water and wastewater infrastructure for generations to come,”Idaho Governor Brad Little said.