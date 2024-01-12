Winter weather forces road closures across the state

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — UPDATE 10:50 a.m. HWY 33 from Newdale to Tetonia is open.

ORIGINAL: Blizzard conditions across much of the state has caused the Idaho Transportation Department to close several routes.

Current closures include:

East Idaho:

State Highway 47 from Ashton to Bear Gulch

State Highway 32 from Tetonia to Ashton

State Highway 33 from Newdale to Tetonia. Note Teton Pass in Wyoming is also closed.

U.S. Highway 26 from Ririe to Swan Valley

State Highway 31 from Swan Valley to Victor

Sunnyside East of Hawks Landing Subdivision

Bone Road

Lincoln (Blacktail Road) East of Bone Road

Southeast Idaho:

State Highway 34 from Conda to Wyoming

State Highway 36 from SH-34 to Ovid

Southwest Idaho:

State Highway 21 from Grandjean Junction to Banner Summit

State Highway 21 from Idaho City to Lowman

South-Central Idaho:

U.S. Highway 93 from Jerome to Shoshone

U.S. Highway 20 from Fairfield to Mountain Home

U.S. Highway 30 from Hansen to Murtaugh

State Highway 75 from Shoshone to Timmerman

State Highway 46 from Gooding to Fairfield

Plows will be out in full force Friday and until the winter weather subsides. The department asks those who do not need to travel stay home or time their trips around weather conditions.

To share the road safely with plows, travelers are reminded to:

Never pass a plow on the right.

Give plows room to work by maintaining at least a three-second following distance.

If multiple plows are working in tandem, do not attempt to move between them.

Stay out of the blind spots.

Drive for conditions.

Allow extra time to travel.

More closures could be possible as the system moves through the state. Road conditions are updated 24/7 at 511.idaho.gov. Drivers are reminded to know before they go and visit the website or check the 511 app before traveling.