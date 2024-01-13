Central Idaho Resource Advisory Committee calls for proposals

SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) - The Salmon-Challis National Forests invites interested parties to submit project proposals for consideration by the Central Idaho Resource Advisory Committee.

Interested parties are welcome to submit project proposals now until the deadline on Feb. 29, 2024.

No late projects or modifications to submitted projects will be accepted after the Feb. 29, 2024 date.

he Committee will meet this spring to consider proposals for projects that are on or provide substantial benefits to National Forest System lands in Butte, Custer, and Lemhi counties. Funding and administration for Resource Advisory Committees is provided under the authority of the Secure Rural Schools and Community Self–Determination Act (Title II).

Individuals are encouraged to submit their proposals as soon as possible. It is the responsibility of the proponent to coordinate with Forest Service staff and all other partners prior to submitting the proposal to ensure it is complete and meets the intent for the Secure Rural Schools and Community Self Determination Act. All project proposals need to be approved by the district ranger where the project proposal resides, and the program area lead for the forest before they are submitted. Project applications and instructions on how to submit a proposal are available online HERE.

A variety of projects may be considered by the committee, including those focused on work related to road, trail, and infrastructure maintenance or obliteration; soil productivity improvement; improvements in forest ecosystem health; watershed restoration and maintenance; restoration, maintenance, and improvement of wildlife and fish habitat; control of noxious and exotic weeds; and reestablishment of native species. Potential project sponsors should contact local Forest Service offices to obtain information that may be needed for a proposal and to ensure proper agreements and paperwork are completed that will enable the project sponsor to obtain funding if approved by the Committee.

Project proponents will be notified of the time and location of meetings where project proposals will be considered. Proponents are encouraged to attend these meetings and be prepared to answer questions regarding their proposed projects. These meetings are also open to the public.

The Secure Rural Schools and Community Self-Determination Act of 2000 was passed by Congress to restore stability and predictability to the annual payments made to states and counties containing National Forest System lands. The Act established Resource Advisory Committees, appointed by the Secretary of Agriculture, and consisting of fifteen local citizens, to improve collaborative relationships and to provide advice and recommendations to the land management agencies consistent with the purposes of the Act. Members of the Central Idaho Resource Advisory Committee represent a variety of interests ranging from dispersed recreation, organized labor, mining, grazing and timber interests, nationally and locally recognized environmental organizations, school officials and local or county government officials.