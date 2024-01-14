DHR administrator named

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Governor Brad Little appointed Janelle White to serve as the administrator of the Division of Human Resources (DHR).

DHR provides comprehensive human resource services including workforce planning, compensation analysis, learning and development, performance management, and occupational health and safety to Idaho’s state agencies.

“Janelle is an experienced leader who has helped implement transformative human resources practices within Idaho state government, and I have a lot of confidence in her ability to continue bringing strategic alignment to our state workforce priorities,” Governor Little said.

White has been serving as DHR interim administrator since August of 2023. She has served in several leadership positions at DHR since 2017. She previously worked in HR for the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare and holds numerous HR certifications. White earned her bachelor’s degree in business administration from Boise State University.

Through a process called “HR Modernization,” Governor Little has directed DHR to unite the state’s HR professionals under one umbrella to streamline the delivery of HR services among the state’s 25,000 employees within the Governor’s administration.

“It is an honor and a privilege to get to lead the state’s talented team of human resource professionals as we continue to modernization our HR service delivery model,” White said.