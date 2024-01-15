Bill to keep library’s “harmful materials” out of children’s view passes House committee

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - A bill has passed a House committee to stop libraries from promoting, giving or allowing a book with harmful material to be made available for children.

The House State Affairs Committee voted Monday to move HB 384 to the full House for debate.

The bill would allow parents to seek damages against a public or school library if parents find the material to be harmful to their child.

The vote came after hearing public testimony Monday morning. Those against the bill say it is not clear enough on what harmful is or means and could cause frivolous lawsuits.

"Kids are accessing this stuff whether you are aware of it or not through their phones, through their computers, and through their various other means. And books, in particular, are the least of their concerns in this regard," said Zachery Borman, president of West Ada Education Association testifying against the bill.

Those for the bill testified it needs to pass to keep children safe.

"This bill is no small thing with hundreds of Idaho public libraries housing millions of books influencing hundreds of thousands kids," Marianna Cochran of Rathdrum testified. "You can make a huge difference for them. Please do the right thing. Stop this degrading and destructive cycle for kids. Please advance this bill," she said.

The bill would allow a parent or guardian to recover $250 in damages if the library is found to be violating the act.