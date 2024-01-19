Skip to Content
Idaho

Ammon Icy Inferno Christmas Tree Bonfire and fireworks show Saturday

today at 4:28 PM
Published 4:41 PM

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) - The City of Ammon will hold the annual Icy Inferno Christmas Tree Bonfire and fireworks show Saturday, Jan. 20 at 6:00 pm at McCowin Park, on the corner of Williams and Targee.

There will be food, music, swag and lots of prizes. 

Vendors will open at 6:00 p.m., and the fire department will light the trees on fire at 6:30 p.m.

The fireworks will commence when the fire is fully burning.

You can throw live, undecorated trees on the pile until 4:00 p.m. on Saturday. At that time, vehicles will be prohibited from entering the event area. 

