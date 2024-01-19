IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was unchanged between November and December, remaining at 3.3%.

The state’s labor force increased by 1,616 people (0.2%) to 975,560.

Idaho’s labor force participation rate – the percentage of people 16 years of age or older who are either employed or looking for work – decreased from November’s 62.5% to 62.4% in December.

Total employment increased by 1,178 (0.1%) to 942,919 as unemployment increased by 438 (1.4%) to 32,641.

Idaho’s nonfarm jobs decreased by 400 to 862,400 in December. Industry sectors with the greatest over-the-month gains included federal government (1.4%); state government

(1.2%); information (1%); and transportation, warehousing, and utilities (0.6%).

Industries that experienced job declines in December included arts, entertainment, and recreation (-2.3%); private educational services (-1.6%); nondurable goods manufacturing (-0.7%); professional and business services (-0.6%); and wholesale trade (-0.5%).

Three of Idaho’s six Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSAs) had over-the-month nonfarm job increases in December. Pocatello saw the largest increase with 0.5%, followed by Coeur d’Alene (0.4%) and Idaho Falls (0.1%). Boise saw a decrease of 0.2% while Lewiston and Twin Falls were unchanged.

Year over Year

Idaho’s 3.3% unemployment rate for December 2023 was up from 2.8% the prior year. The labor force was up 2.2%, an increase of 20,764 people.

The number of unemployed Idahoans increased 23.7% (6,264) while total employed was 1.6% (14,500) higher over the same period.

Total nonfarm jobs increased by 3% (25,000). Most major industry sectors gained jobs except nondurable goods manufacturing (-5.8%); arts, entertainment and recreation (-4.4%); real estate, rental, and leasing (-2.6%); retail trade (-1.3%); and administrative, support, and waste management services (-0.2%).

All of Idaho’s MSAs saw year-over-year nonfarm job gains in December. Pocatello had the greatest increase at 4.8%, followed by Idaho Falls (4.3%), Boise (3.3%), Coeur d’Alene

(3.3%), Twin Falls (2.8%) and Lewiston (1%).

National Comparisons

Nationally, the unemployment rate was also unchanged between November and December, staying at 3.7%. The number of unemployed increased by 6,000 to 6.3 million. Total nonfarm payroll employment rose by 216,000 (0.1%) to 157.2 million.