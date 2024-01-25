Winter weather leaving car tires under pressure? Here’s what you should know

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Snowy conditions can really take a toll on our car tires, so it's best to be prepared.

Typically, your car will alert you when the tire pressure runs low and these are signs you should not ignore according experts at Discount Tire.

"You lose about a pound per ten degrees that drops. So and plus your tires are going to lose about about a pound of air a month anyway. So you want to get it checked, you know, monthly," says Josh Jones with Discount Tire. "In snowy conditions and stuff, actually a little bit lower pressure is better for traction, but it makes the tires work faster and handling kind of decreases with that. So if you don't have the proper air pressure on the tires, the tires are going to handle a little bit differently. Plus you're going to get a lot more uneven wear."

Discount Tire suggests most passenger cars’ psi requirement will be between 30 to 35.

Traction is also something to consider, which is why they recommend installing 'winter' tires, rather than 'all season' tires.