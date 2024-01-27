Idaho still experiencing a slight downward trend in workplace fatalities

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho reported 39 work fatalities in 2022, nine more deaths than in 2021, or a 30% increase.

While this is a significant increase from 2021, Idaho is still experiencing a slight downward trend in workplace fatalities according to the state’s most recent Census of Fatal Occupational Injuries (CFOI) report.

The annual CFOI report presents data regarding all work incidents that caused a significant injury leading to the death of a worker. It does not include illnesses or preexisting conditions that caused a worker to die without an injury, such as COVID or a heart attack.

Figure 1. Workplace fatalities by year, Idaho 1992-2022



Source: Data compiled by the Idaho Department of Labor Research and Analysis Bureau. The team complied this data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) CFOI data.

Notably, this year’s report shows a significant increase in female deaths from the previous year. In 2021, there were no publishable female deaths in Idaho; however, in 2022, six female fatalities were recorded. The last time female fatalities were recorded by the CFOI was in 2020 with three female fatalities, still making 2022’s findings a significant increase. Also, consistent with previous years, most of the fatalities were among white workers (32 out of 39).

The occupation with the most fatal injuries in Idaho was transportation and material moving, reporting nine fatalities. The second highest ranking occupation was management – reporting eight fatalities – with farmers, ranchers and other agricultural managers accounting for half of all deaths in this category. Together, these two occupations accounted for 44% of all occupational fatalities.

Figure 2. Fatal occupational injuries by occupation, Idaho 2022



Source: BLS CFOI data TABLE A-5. Fatal occupational injuries by occupation and event or exposure, Idaho, 2022.

Transportation incidents accounted for 36% of all accidents, the most frequent type of fatal event. The category of falls, slips, trips was the second most common event type. Together these two categories accounted for 59% of all fatal workplace injuries in Idaho.

Figure 3. Fatal occupational injuries by event or exposure, Idaho 2022



Source: BLS CFOI data TABLE A-9. Fatal occupational injuries by event or exposure for all fatal injuries and major private industry sector, Idaho, 2022.

Lastly, the farm category and the street and highway category tied for the location with the most fatalities in Idaho. Both categories had 10 deaths each and accounted for 51% of all deaths in 2022. This finding is interesting because there were no publishable farm deaths in 2021. However, it shows a slight decrease from the year before for street and highway related deaths.

Figure 4. Fatal occupational injuries by location, Idaho 2022



Source: BLS CFOI Data 610 for fatal injuries by location, all ownerships, Idaho, 2022 (39 total fatal injuries).

For more information on fatal work injuries in Idaho, consult the state CFOI annual report or the national CFOI annual report.