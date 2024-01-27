ISPFS releases Annual Report on Sexual Assault Evidence Collection Kits

MERIDIAN, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho State Police Forensic Services (ISPFS) unveiled its Annual Report on Sexual Assault Evidence Collection Kits (SAECKs).

The report spotlights the state's proactive stance in addressing sexual assault cases.

With the aid of charts, appendixes and graphs, it reveals statistics related to SAECKs:

SAECKs Purchased by ISPFS: 640

SAECKs Distributed by ISPFS: 507

SAECKs Collected: 444

SAECKs Tested by ISPFS Laboratory: 465

SAECKs Not Submitted to ISPFS Laboratory: 78 (as per subsection 8)

DNA Database Hits from SAECKs: 38

Unresolved DNA Database Hits from SAECKs: 32

SAECKs Submitted Without Required Reference Samples: 211

These figures underscore ISPFS's unwavering commitment to addressing sexual assault cases, emphasizing a comprehensive approach to evidence collection and analysis.

Highlights:

ISPFS recognizes the exceptional efforts of its biology/DNA database team, overcoming staffing challenges to process over 460 sexual assault evidence collection kits. Their commitment to efficiency and dedication to the citizens of Idaho are commendable.

The Idaho SANE/SART Coordinators have played a pivotal role in training initiatives across the state, setting up SART programs, and enabling hospitals to collect sexual assault evidence kits. Idaho's leadership in training SANE nurses and addressing sexual assault response issues is exemplified through these coordinated efforts.

The Idaho Sexual Assault Kit Initiative (ISAKI) working group, a volunteer policy advisory group, is essential to the success of this initiative. Their dedication is evident in researching problems, recommending solutions, and leading a cultural shift in how sexual assault response is viewed and addressed throughout Idaho.

ISPFS remains committed to continual improvement, working closely with partners and stakeholders to enhance victim support and deliver justice.

You can read the complete Annual Report on Sexual Assault Evidence Collection Kits below.