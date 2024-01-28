Gov. Little appoints Jake Zollinger to Custer County Board of Commissioners

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Governor Brad Little appointed of Jake Zollinger to the Custer County Commission District 1 seat.

The seat was vacated by the late Wayne Butts.

Zollinger, a Custer County native, has decades of experience in natural resource management, education, and agribusiness. As area manager for Valley Agronomics, Zollinger oversees the Salmon Fertilizer Plant and provides ranchers in Lemhi and Custer Counties with crop advising. He previously served as a vocational agriculture instructor for the Challis School District, training high school students in welding, animal science, horticulture, agriculture fabrication, and agriculture economics. Zollinger is a former Idaho Department of Lands Senior Range Resource Manager and currently contracts with the Bureau of Land Management on noxious weed projects. He is chairman of the Custer County Fair Board and is a member of the Idaho Cattle Association, Custer County Farm Bureau, and Lemhi County Cattle and Horse Growers. Zollinger received two bachelor’s degrees in agricultural education and agricultural science and technology from the University of Idaho.

“I feel very fortunate to be appointed by Governor Little to the board of commissioners and to begin serving the county that my wife and family call home,” Zollinger said. “As a native of Custer County and an active member of my community, I look forward to representing the good people of District 1 and working to ensure our lands are properly managed for years to come.”

Zollinger will complete the remainder of Wayne Butt’s term, which ends Nov. 30, 2025.

Idaho Code 59-906A addresses how vacancies to boards of county commissioners are filled. Custer County Republicans submitted a list of names to Governor Little for appointment, consistent with Idaho law.