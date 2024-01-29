AmeriCorps grant funding opportunities announced

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho organizations interested in operating an AmeriCorps program can earn up to $75,000 in grant funds. Eligible organizations include nonprofits; educational, community and faith-based organizations; Indian tribes and local governments.

Those interested have until Feb. 2 to submit an intent to apply form for federal funding through AmeriCorps.

Serve Idaho, the Governor’s Commission on Service and Volunteerism, and AmeriCorps provide funding for disaster services, economic opportunity, education, environmental stewardship, healthy futures, veterans and military families.

Planning grants allow time and financial resources for organizations to explore how an AmeriCorps program can help them address community problems.

Operational grants support the cost of running a program and include funds to provide a living stipends to AmeriCorps members.

Grant awards vary in amount based on the size and complexity of the AmeriCorps programs. In 2021, AmeriCorps committed more than $5.2 million to support Idaho community initiatives. This federal investment leveraged more than $1.2 million in other resources to strengthen community impact, build local support and increase return on taxpayer dollars.

A mandatory technical assistance call will be held on Feb. 9. Applications are due to Serve Idaho on March 1 at 4 p.m. MT.

For more information on the grant opportunity, click HERE.