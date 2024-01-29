U of I to host Idaho’s sixth statewide Three Minute Thesis competition on Feb 6 

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Next month, graduate students from Idaho’s three public research institutions will present their research at this year’s statewide Three Minute Thesis (3MT) competition. This will be Idaho’s sixth statewide 3MT competition and University of Idaho’s sixth time hosting the event.

The 3MT competition will be held from 2-4 p.m. Mountain time Tuesday, Feb. 6, at the Fine Arts Theatre on the Twin Falls College of Southern Idaho (U of I/CSI) campus and livestreamed HERE.

Four graduate students from each of the research institutions — U of I, Boise State University and Idaho State University — who placed at their university’s event will compete in the statewide competition. The 12 students will showcase their research to a panel of judges and a live audience in just three minutes or fewer using only one slide.

“The research conducted by graduate students at Idaho’s universities contributes to every field imaginable and helps solve complex problems across our state, nation and world,” said Jerry McMurtry, dean of U of I’s College of Graduate Studies. “We’re excited to host the statewide 3MT competition again this year. It’s a great way to bring attention to the important research Idaho’s graduate students are conducting.”

Last year, U of I natural resources doctoral student Jeremy Van Driessche won the Western Regionals 3MT competition and was invited to attend the national competition. Van Driessche’s research was conducted in Mozambique’s Gorongosa National Park and focused on the influence of tusklessness on foraging behavior of female African elephants.

Founded by the University of Queensland in 2008, 3MT events are designed to develop graduate students’ academic, presentation and research communication skills and enhance students’ ability to explain their research to a non-specialist audience. The events are now held at more than 900 universities in over 85 countries.

The panel of judges at next month’s statewide 3MT event will decide who will win first, second and third place, and the audience will vote for the People’s Choice Award.