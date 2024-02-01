Skip to Content
Idaho

Investigation into man found dead on Fort Hall Reservation underway

By
today at 9:43 AM
Published 9:50 AM

FORT HALL, Idaho (KIFI) – An investigation is underway after a man was found dead on the Fort Hall Reservation.

The Fort Hall Police Department and the FBI are looking into what happened.

The FBI is leading the investigation.

The body was found in the Gibson District of the Fort Hall Reservation Wednesday.

They do know the man's identity and his family has been notified, but his name has not been released at this time.

Authorities say there is no danger to the public.

Article Topic Follows: Idaho

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

News Team

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content