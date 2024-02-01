Investigation into man found dead on Fort Hall Reservation underway

FORT HALL, Idaho (KIFI) – An investigation is underway after a man was found dead on the Fort Hall Reservation.

The Fort Hall Police Department and the FBI are looking into what happened.

The FBI is leading the investigation.

The body was found in the Gibson District of the Fort Hall Reservation Wednesday.

They do know the man's identity and his family has been notified, but his name has not been released at this time.

Authorities say there is no danger to the public.