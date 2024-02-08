Setting the record straight with recycling in Ammon

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) - At the Ammon City Council Meeting on Feb. 1, it was mentioned there was a little overflow problem with the recycling bins in Ammon. The city is now examining this issue and believes it is a lot less of a problem than it actually is.

First off, the City of Ammon wants to clarify they don't run their recycling operations. Western Recycling is in charge of the entire process. The city itself only applies their city sticker to each of the cans and that is it for their end.

After further examination, the city does notice they have had a little bit of overflow issues with their bins. Some of this issue comes from the fact the zvity of Idaho Falls has discontinued their recycling efforts. They believe some of their residents are using their recycling as a result. The city knows the overflow issue only happens on a few occasions and overall, Western Recycling is doing a great job to clear up the bins.

The City of Ammon reminds you to keep recycling, and they say that is best for the environment. They are continuing their partnership with Western Recycling to make sure that their residents can still recycle.