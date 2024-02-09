Flags to be lowered to honor Capt. Benjamin Moulton

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - Governor Brad Little has ordered U.S. flags and State of Idaho flags to be lowered to half-staff to honor 27-year-old Capt. Benjamin Moulton of Emmett, one of the five U.S. Marines killed in a helicopter crash in southern California during a training exercise Tuesday.

Flags will be lowered immediately until sunset on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024.

The flags flown over the Capitol building in honor of Capt. Moulton will be presented to his parents.

"Capt. Benjamin Moulton and the four other U.S. Marines killed Tuesday gave everything for our country and our freedom. The tragic news of their deaths while they were training to fight our enemies weighs heavy on our hearts. Capt. Moulton was an Idaho native with roots dating back to the 1880s. Throughout his life, Capt. Moulton made his family, community, and state proud with his many achievements and his devotion to the U.S. Marine Corps and our great country. Idahoans, please pray for the loved ones of these heroes, and join me in honoring Capt. Benjamin Moulton, an 'Idaho boy' who gave it all for us," Governor Little said.

The full text of the Governor's flag directive follows: