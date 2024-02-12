Skip to Content
Idaho

Feb. 13 webinar will focus on Idaho’s rural economy

KIFI
By
New
Published 9:44 AM

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - Labor Economist Ryan Whitesides will talk about the many components that make up Idaho’s rural economy during the next Idaho Department of Labor webinar Tuesday, Feb. 13.

The webinar will go from 11 a.m. to noon MT.

“Rural Idaho's economy can mean different things to different people,” Whitesides said. “From demographics and population to the land itself, our rural economy is made up of public and private industry, farms, ranches, forests, national monuments, community gateways to national parks and so much more."

Businesses interested in attending Tuesday’s webinar can register for the event on Zoom.

All future webinars and registration event information can be found on the department's calendar of events. 

Article Topic Follows: Idaho

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

News Team

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content