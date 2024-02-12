Feb. 13 webinar will focus on Idaho’s rural economy

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - Labor Economist Ryan Whitesides will talk about the many components that make up Idaho’s rural economy during the next Idaho Department of Labor webinar Tuesday, Feb. 13.

The webinar will go from 11 a.m. to noon MT.

“Rural Idaho's economy can mean different things to different people,” Whitesides said. “From demographics and population to the land itself, our rural economy is made up of public and private industry, farms, ranches, forests, national monuments, community gateways to national parks and so much more."

Businesses interested in attending Tuesday’s webinar can register for the event on Zoom.

All future webinars and registration event information can be found on the department's calendar of events.