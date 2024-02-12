Frosty seasonal competition heats up in Driggs

DRIGGS, Idaho (KIFI) - Monday marks the start of Driggs' Snowscapes where six national teams from Idaho, Wyoming and Oregon carve awe-inspiring monumental snow sculptures.

Sculpting will take place on Driggs Plaza, 60 South Main Street, from Feb. 12 to Feb. 16, 2024.

You can visit throughout the week to watch more than 30 professional artists create their sculptures.

The event organizers invite all to attend the Driggs Snowscapes Community Block Party and Awards Ceremony at Driggs Plaza, 60 South Main Street, on Saturday, Feb. 17 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The event will include Kid's and People's Choice Voting, the 2nd Annual Quick Sculpt Competition and Kids snow-inspired games and crafts.

You can view more information HERE.