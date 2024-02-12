Idaho students encouraged to display skills in Aviation Art Contest

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - Calling Idaho students.

All students age 5-18 are encouraged to demonstrate their artistic skills in the annual Aviation Art Contest through the Idaho Division of Aeronautics.

The theme this year is “Careers in Aerospace.”

The contest is open now through April 5 with winners announced May 3.

Age-group winners (categories listed below) received the following awards/recognition:

First place winners: Invitation to ride in an airplane Copy of their artwork signed by our Governor Congratulatory letter

Second place winners: Receive $25 in art supplies Congratulatory letter



The rules are as follows:

Submit original artwork

Paper size must be 11” x 17” (Landscape orientation)

Must be two-dimensional watercolor, acrylic or oil, colored pencil, felt-tip marker, ballpoint

pen, pen and ink, and/or crayon

Must have a completed Certificate of Authenticity attached securely to the back of the piece of artwork (see link below for certificate)

No pencil, charcoal, collage, digital, or clip art

Artwork Categories by Age:

Age Group I: 5–6 years old

Age Group II: 7–9 years old

Age Group III: 10–12 years old

Age Group IV: 13–15 years old

Age Group V: 16–18 years old

Winners will also be featured in the next Aviation Art Calendar.

See the Entry Form under the “Safety & Education” tab on the Aeronautics webpage at the ITD website or click HERE.