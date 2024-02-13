Skip to Content
Fatality crash near Burley under investigation

BURLEY, Idaho (KIFI) - A 69-year-old Oroville, Calif. man was killed after a crash Tuesday on Interstate 86 near Burley.

According to Idaho State Police, the single vehicle fatality crash occurred at 10:04 a.m.

Police say the man was driving a 1996 Nissan Pathfinder eastbound I86 at milepost 11.8 when the Nissan failed to maintain lanes and went into the median and rolled. The driver was ejected and succumbed to his injuries at the time of the crash.

The driver was not wearing a seatbelt.

The crash is still under investigation.

