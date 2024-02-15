Skip to Content
21 Idaho schools, districts and childcare organizations awarded technology funding

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Schools, districts and childcare organizations in Idaho will receive funding to implement innovative technology solutions.

The funds are provided to the Idaho Department of Education through the USDA’s FY 2021 Technology Improvement Grant (TIG).

Under the grant, Idaho was awarded $518,028 to award Child Nutrition Program (CNP) sponsors in the form of mini-grants over the course of three years. This distribution is the third and final round in the mini-grant cycle, with total grant awards of over $171,000 in federal funding.

Some of the items purchased with the grant funds include upgraded hardware, menu planning software and more.

Schools receiving 2021 Technology Improvement Grant Round 3 grant awards include:

SFA EquipmentGrant Award
Payette School District2 point of sale computers and 3 printers$3,419.19
Caldwell School DistrictMosaic menu/inventory software, 4 point of sale monitors$23,102.00
Orofino School DistrictHealth-e Pro menu planning software, 4 laptops, 2 monitors, media player & license, cameras$24,000.00
Elevate Caldwell Charter SchoolHealth-e Pro software$3,752.50
Elevate North Charter SchoolHealth-e Pro software$3,752.50
Plummer/Worley School DistrictTitan software, 2 laptops, printer$6,900.80
Blaine County School District10 Chromebooks, card printer$4,803.90
The Small World Child Care Center1 desktop stand, 2 laptops, iPad Air, keyboard$5,700.63
American Heritage Charter School2 laptops, tablet, LINQ/Titan software$13,601.62
Fingerprints Pre SchoolLaptop, 8 iPhones for meal counting$15,172.20
Basin School DistrictMosaic software$2,845.00
New Plymouth School DistrictNutrition analysis software (point of sale, F&R apps, menu & inventory planning)$11,245.00
Kootenai School District3 computers, monitors, printer, printer toner$3,174.36
Midvale School DistrictPoint of sale computer system (all-in-one computer with Windows 11)$1,399.99
Minidoka School District12 point of sale computers and 8 desktop computers, 12 stands$18,971.88
West Bonner School District2 printers and toner$1,423.66
West Side School District3 laptops, 4 point of sale laptops, finger scanning software$5,743.00
Richfield School DistrictEMS Linq software$8,700.00
St. Vincent De Paul Coeur d’Alene25 tablet, 2 laptops, Adobe, Microsoft Office, 2 monitors $7,148.68
Our Lady of Good Counsel - St. Vincent de Paul2 tablets, mobile hotspot, printer, laptop$840.50
Kamiah School DistrictComputer with double screen, printer, EMS LINQ and Café Plugin software$5,885.18

Funds will be distributed to 21 CNP sponsors in Idaho schools and districts for the purpose of adding technology solutions that will improve program accountability, data accuracy, program performance and the capacity to identify and target error-prone areas within all Child Nutrition Programs at the state and local education agency or sponsoring organization levels.

“We don’t often think of things like printers, laptops and software as essential for use in our school cafeterias,” Superintendent of Public Instruction Debbie Critchfield said. “In reality, these technology improvements are another important way to ensure that we’re efficiently and effectively delivering healthy food to Idaho’s students.”

More information about Child Nutrition Programs is available on the Idaho Department of Education website.

