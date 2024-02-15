Comments accepted on proposed service allocation agreement in northern Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Public Utilities Commission is accepting written comments on a proposed service allocation agreement between Avista Utilities and Kootenai Electric Cooperative.

The proposed agreement addresses the allocation of service territory within the Prairie Regional Shopping Center in Post Falls, Idaho. If approved by the commission, four lots within the development would be served by Avista and 10 lots served by Kootenai Electric.

A service allocation agreement can be approved as long as it doesn’t conflict with the Electric Supplier Stabilization Act. The act is designed to promote harmony between electricity suppliers, prohibit the pirating of customers, discourage duplication of electric facilities, stabilize service territories and stabilize consumers.

Avista said the approval will avoid unnecessary future disputes, needless duplication of facilities and ensure the best possible electric service to Avista and Kootenai Electric customers.

The commission is accepting written comments on the proposed agreement until March 14, 2024. Comments are required to be filed through the commission’s website or by e-mail unless computer access is not available. To comment using the commission’s website, visit puc.idaho.gov and click on the “Case Comment Form” link on the upper left side of the page. Please use case number AVU-E-24-01 when filling out the form. If e-mail is being used, comments are required to be sent to the commission secretary and Avista at the e-mail addresses listed below. Comments are required to include the sender’s name, address and case number AVU-E-24-01.

If computer access is not available, comments can be mailed to the commission and Avista at these addresses:

For the Idaho Public Utilities Commission:

Commission Secretary

Idaho Public Utilities Commission

P.O. Box 83720

Boise, ID 83720-0074

secretary@puc.idaho.gov

Street address for express mail:

11331 W. Chinden Blvd.

Building 8, Suite 201-A

Boise, ID 83714

For Avista:

Patrick Ehrbar

Michael Andrea

1411 E. Mission Ave.

Spokane, WA 99220

patrick.ehrbar@avistacorp.com

michael.andrea@avistacorp.com