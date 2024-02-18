Salmon‐Challis National Forest to implement spring prescribed burning projects

NORTH FORK, Idaho (KIFI) - The North Zone of the Salmon‐Challis National Forest may implement prescribed burning projects this spring on the North Fork Ranger District.

Prescribed fire activities may take place during the months of March, April and May. Prescribed fire activity is highly weather dependent. As areas come into favorable prescribed fire weather conditions, specialists will hand or aerial ignite the fuels. This process relies on coordination with the National Weather Service and Air quality regulators to determine the best possible weather conditions that promote smoke dispersal and limit smoke impacts to local and regional communities. Approximately 7,000 acres is planned.

Planned areas may include:

Tree Well Burning: Pierce creek, Volter Creek, Lick Creek, and Powder Gulch.

Broadcast Burning: Crone Gulch south of Anderson Mountain north of Gibbonsville and Hughes creek south of Granite Mountain



During burn operations, it is expected that short periods of high smoke volume output will be visible to local communities. All notifications will be made to residents or interested parties prior to ignition. Please use caution in these listed areas during burning operations and observe any posted signs in the area.