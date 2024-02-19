Press Conference held at Idaho State Capitol to discuss state’s unauthorized immigrant workforce

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - A press conference hosted by the Idaho Dairymen’s Association, Idaho Farm Bureau Federation, and the Idaho Association of Commerce & Industry is being held at the Idaho State Capitol on Monday to share the findings of a new study on the state’s unauthorized immigrant workforce.

A panel, including the University of Idaho James A. and Louise McClure Center for Public Policy Research, is discussing this study titled “The Unauthorized Immigrant Workforce and Idaho’s Economy.”

Conducted by the McClure Center, this study gives an overview of unauthorized immigrant population estimates and their spending, labor patterns, taxes, public services accessed and fiscal impacts on the state of Idaho.

The McClure Center conducts independent, evidenced-based research; publications contain no policy recommendations.

Public discourse on immigration and labor is prominent in the state of Idaho and across the country. Desired objectives to have a secure border and build better foreign workforce programs often end in stalemate due to differences of opinion on how to meet these objectives.

Panelists from all three hosting organizations are discussing the need for collaboration to address growing labor shortage concerns facing agriculture and other Idaho industries.