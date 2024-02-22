American Falls to begin flushing, inspecting sewer lines citywide

AMERICAN FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The American Falls City Water and Wastewater Department is getting ready to start flushing and inspecting the sewer lines citywide.

Work will begin near Exit 40 starting Monday, March 4.

From there, they will work through town in the direction of the Wastewater Treatment Plant where work will be completed.

They tell us if you have experienced problems during past mainline flushing, put your toilet seats down.

They will also notify those homes that have had previous problems.

The flushing process should take about six to eight weeks.